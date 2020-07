Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

House ready for move in after March 10, 2020. Bright shining star! 1 story in sought after Plano location! 1995 built 4 bedroom! On average 20 yrs newer than most any other home in area! Gorgeous front elevation with front porch. Beautiful back yard sanctuary! Updated kitchen and master bath, paint, granite, lighting, Open design with sophisticated finishes through out. Baths Update 2012. Custom Paint inside & Out, New Roof & Chimney 2016. See it today!