2520 Brycewood Lane
2520 Brycewood Lane

Location

2520 Brycewood Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculately maintained one story home located in the heart of west Plano with one of the award winning school districts!! Front entry room could be used for dining or study. Skylight offers ample natural light in HUGE kitchen with multitude of cabinetry. You will love master bedroom with an extra sitting area. Secondary and third bedrooms are good sizes as well. Community pool and playground within walking distance as well as creek for biking. Easy access to 121, George Bush, Dallas Pkwy. Minutes from shops, restaurants, parks, jogging trails, schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Brycewood Lane have any available units?
2520 Brycewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Brycewood Lane have?
Some of 2520 Brycewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Brycewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Brycewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Brycewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Brycewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2520 Brycewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Brycewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2520 Brycewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Brycewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Brycewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Brycewood Lane has a pool.
Does 2520 Brycewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Brycewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Brycewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Brycewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

