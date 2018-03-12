2520 Brycewood Lane

Amenities

Immaculately maintained one story home located in the heart of west Plano with one of the award winning school districts!! Front entry room could be used for dining or study. Skylight offers ample natural light in HUGE kitchen with multitude of cabinetry. You will love master bedroom with an extra sitting area. Secondary and third bedrooms are good sizes as well. Community pool and playground within walking distance as well as creek for biking. Easy access to 121, George Bush, Dallas Pkwy. Minutes from shops, restaurants, parks, jogging trails, schools.