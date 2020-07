Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious, charming, and open floor plan with Pool. 4BR, 2 Living, with easy access to PGB Turnpike, Dallas North Tollway and Highway 75. Within walking distance to parks, elementary and middle schools. Completely renovated in 2012 with stainless appliances, granite counter, crown molding throughout, engineered wood and tile floors, ample storage. Nice neutral colors ready for you to add your touch. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included, Pool Service and Yard Service paid by Landlord.