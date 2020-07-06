All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:42 PM

2412 Westridge Drive

2412 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Westridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COME AND SEE this beautifully updated and incredibly functional 3 bed 2 bath with a LARGE office! This home as 3 LARGE bedrooms along with the LARGE office and a great backyard! This home is in a family friendly community that attends coveted Sheperd Elementary and Plano HS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Westridge Drive have any available units?
2412 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 2412 Westridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2412 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2412 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2412 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2412 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Westridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

