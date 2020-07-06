2412 Westridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COME AND SEE this beautifully updated and incredibly functional 3 bed 2 bath with a LARGE office! This home as 3 LARGE bedrooms along with the LARGE office and a great backyard! This home is in a family friendly community that attends coveted Sheperd Elementary and Plano HS!