Wonderful 4 bedroom home walking distance to Woodruff Park. This home has a great layout, large formals living and dinning. Spacious kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Master suite in first floor. All bedrooms on second floor are very spacious. Great backyard for family to enjoy. Pets are case by case. Pictures are before tenant moved in. Make ready in progress.