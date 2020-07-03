Lovely one story house in highly sought after west Plano with exemplary Plano ISD. Fresh paint inside of the house. Large family room with fireplace. Light and bright sunroom is a good place for fun and entertainment. Big backyard for your pets and kids. Clean and neat. Don't miss it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 Ables Drive have any available units?
2405 Ables Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Ables Drive have?
Some of 2405 Ables Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Ables Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Ables Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Ables Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Ables Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Ables Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Ables Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 Ables Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Ables Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Ables Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Ables Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Ables Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Ables Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Ables Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Ables Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)