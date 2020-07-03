All apartments in Plano
2405 Ables Drive
2405 Ables Drive

2405 Ables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Ables Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely one story house in highly sought after west Plano with exemplary Plano ISD. Fresh paint inside of the house. Large family room with fireplace. Light and bright sunroom is a good place for fun and entertainment. Big backyard for your pets and kids. Clean and neat. Don't miss it.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

