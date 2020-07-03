2405 Ables Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely one story house in highly sought after west Plano with exemplary Plano ISD. Fresh paint inside of the house. Large family room with fireplace. Light and bright sunroom is a good place for fun and entertainment. Big backyard for your pets and kids. Clean and neat. Don't miss it.