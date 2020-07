Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Like NEW 3bed 2.5bath energy efficient townhouse in desired Plano location. Minutes to highway 75. Wood flooring in the living and dinning area. Gorgeous gourmet kichen with plenty of cabinet spaces. Ecobee Thermostats! Custom double roller shades, fridge, washer and dryer stays! Owner pays for HOA that covers front and back yard maintenance. Minimal 650 credit score required with income at least 2.5 times rent amount. No pets allowed. Come see it before it is gone!