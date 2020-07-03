2308 Kemerton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

From the moment you enter you will fall in love with this beautiful home, conveniently located close to Hwy 121 and 75. Open gourmet island kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining family or friends. Dual masters, 1 up and 1 down are great for 2 generation families or guests. Study for a home office or private sitting area. This home has wood flooring, granite, gas cooking, SS refrigerator, large size bedrooms and closets, stone fireplace with gas logs, and utility room with storage. Front porch to watch the neighborhood wakeup or covered patio for morning coffee or evening wine. Frisco schools.