Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:13 PM

2308 Kemerton

2308 Kemerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Kemerton Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
From the moment you enter you will fall in love with this beautiful home, conveniently located close to Hwy 121 and 75. Open gourmet island kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining family or friends. Dual masters, 1 up and 1 down are great for 2 generation families or guests. Study for a home office or private sitting area. This home has wood flooring, granite, gas cooking, SS refrigerator, large size bedrooms and closets, stone fireplace with gas logs, and utility room with storage. Front porch to watch the neighborhood wakeup or covered patio for morning coffee or evening wine. Frisco schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Kemerton have any available units?
2308 Kemerton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Kemerton have?
Some of 2308 Kemerton's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Kemerton currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Kemerton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Kemerton pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Kemerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2308 Kemerton offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Kemerton offers parking.
Does 2308 Kemerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Kemerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Kemerton have a pool?
No, 2308 Kemerton does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Kemerton have accessible units?
No, 2308 Kemerton does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Kemerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Kemerton has units with dishwashers.

