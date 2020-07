Amenities

dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room

Lovely custom home located in lush park like neighborhood lined with abundant trees and beautifully landscaped homes.

Short distance to highly desirable Dooley elementary school.jogging trails,lake and park. Wrought iron fence surrounds the

easy maintenance backyard. Master bedroom down with sep shower, double vanity and jetted tub. Upstairs both bedrooms

have private access to the full bath. Second spacious living or gameroom area up.