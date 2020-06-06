2229 Chasefield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently updated... Adorable 2 story with 3 BRs, 2.5 baths, laminate floors and tall ceilings in living area, open floorplan, granite in kitchen with island, SS gas range. Master has large walk-in closet and Master bath features granite-double vanity, separate shower and tub. All BRs up. Big back yard and large covered patio for great entertaining. Awesome Plano schools...only blocks away from Elem and Middle! Convenient to 121, 75 or Tollway. You'll love it. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.