2229 Chasefield Drive

Amenities
Recently updated... Adorable 2 story with 3 BRs, 2.5 baths, laminate floors and tall ceilings in living area, open floorplan, granite in kitchen with island, SS gas range. Master has large walk-in closet and Master bath features granite-double vanity, separate shower and tub. All BRs up. Big back yard and large covered patio for great entertaining. Awesome Plano schools...only blocks away from Elem and Middle! Convenient to 121, 75 or Tollway. You'll love it. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.