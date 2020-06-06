All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2229 Chasefield Drive

2229 Chasefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Chasefield Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently updated... Adorable 2 story with 3 BRs, 2.5 baths, laminate floors and tall ceilings in living area, open floorplan, granite in kitchen with island, SS gas range. Master has large walk-in closet and Master bath features granite-double vanity, separate shower and tub. All BRs up. Big back yard and large covered patio for great entertaining. Awesome Plano schools...only blocks away from Elem and Middle! Convenient to 121, 75 or Tollway. You'll love it. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Chasefield Drive have any available units?
2229 Chasefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Chasefield Drive have?
Some of 2229 Chasefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Chasefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Chasefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Chasefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Chasefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Chasefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Chasefield Drive offers parking.
Does 2229 Chasefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Chasefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Chasefield Drive have a pool?
No, 2229 Chasefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Chasefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2229 Chasefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Chasefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Chasefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

