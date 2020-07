Amenities

RIVER BEND EAST in Plano! Beautiful Ranch Style home in the Heart of Plano. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,484 sq. ft. It features:

- Large Kitchen

- Refrigerator included

- Television in Kitchen

- Pool (Weekly maintenance included in rent)

- Large Backyard

- Entertainment Deck alongside Pool

- Separate Storage area in backyard

- Sun Lights



Property Available for showing on June 14.



Pets allowed with $350 deposit per pet.