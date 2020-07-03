2165 Fountain Head Drive, Plano, TX 75023 Hunters Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Immaculate spacious ONE-STORY custom home for lease. Completely remodeled and fresh though-out the entire home. The Master suite is spacious with a sitting area that can be used for a office or nursery.The en-suite bathroom has a walk in closet double sinks and garden tub and walk in shower. Open floor plan with views of the beautiful backyard and covered patio. Perfect for entertaining or morning coffee. The study has french doors but could also be used as a fourth bedroom. The other two secondary bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom with each bedroom having a private vanity and walk in closets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
