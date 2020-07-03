All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 24 2019 at 12:29 AM

2165 Fountain Head Drive

2165 Fountain Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2165 Fountain Head Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate spacious ONE-STORY custom home for lease. Completely remodeled and fresh though-out the entire home. The Master suite is spacious with a sitting area that can be used for a office or nursery.The en-suite bathroom has a walk in closet double sinks and garden tub and walk in shower. Open floor plan with views of the beautiful backyard and covered patio. Perfect for entertaining or morning coffee. The study has french doors but could also be used as a fourth bedroom. The other two secondary bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom with each bedroom having a private vanity and walk in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Fountain Head Drive have any available units?
2165 Fountain Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 Fountain Head Drive have?
Some of 2165 Fountain Head Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Fountain Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Fountain Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Fountain Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2165 Fountain Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2165 Fountain Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Fountain Head Drive offers parking.
Does 2165 Fountain Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Fountain Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Fountain Head Drive have a pool?
No, 2165 Fountain Head Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2165 Fountain Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 2165 Fountain Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Fountain Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Fountain Head Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

