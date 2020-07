Amenities

Impressive curb appeal, great location and spacious floor plan make this Plano home a winner. Enter 2 story foyer and head back to large family room with fireplace and wall of windows. Formal Dining room has bay window. Kitchen features black appliances. 2 car rear entry garage. Downstairs Master with large walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs find 2 bedrooms, another bathroom and playroom or bonus room at top of stairs.