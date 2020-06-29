All apartments in Plano
2021 Liverpool Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Liverpool Drive

2021 Liverpool Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Liverpool Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacant Hard to find single story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 spacious living areas; Award winning Plano ISD. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. New AC and heating system; New Whirlpool Oven; Recently painted. New Dish washer; Hardwood floors. Great floor plan. Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer; Warm and inviting spacious living rooms. Large backyard. Owner is a Broker. Close and centrally located to Samsung, HP, Ericsson, State Farm, Capital One, Toyota, 75 central and 121. Complete TAR Application. $45 application fee per adult. Copy of Driver License, last 3 pay stubs or offer letter. Application fee will be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Liverpool Drive have any available units?
2021 Liverpool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Liverpool Drive have?
Some of 2021 Liverpool Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Liverpool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Liverpool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Liverpool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Liverpool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2021 Liverpool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Liverpool Drive offers parking.
Does 2021 Liverpool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Liverpool Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Liverpool Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Liverpool Drive has a pool.
Does 2021 Liverpool Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 Liverpool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Liverpool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Liverpool Drive has units with dishwashers.

