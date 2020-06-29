2021 Liverpool Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Vacant Hard to find single story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 spacious living areas; Award winning Plano ISD. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. New AC and heating system; New Whirlpool Oven; Recently painted. New Dish washer; Hardwood floors. Great floor plan. Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer; Warm and inviting spacious living rooms. Large backyard. Owner is a Broker. Close and centrally located to Samsung, HP, Ericsson, State Farm, Capital One, Toyota, 75 central and 121. Complete TAR Application. $45 application fee per adult. Copy of Driver License, last 3 pay stubs or offer letter. Application fee will be paid online.