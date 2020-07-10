All apartments in Plano
2013 Lake Side Lane

2013 Lakeside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Lakeside Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
COUNTRY CLUB LIVING -POOL-TENNIS-VOLLEYBALL-CLUB HOUSE-PLAYGROUND -SMALL LAKE WITH DUCKS -
AN IDYLLIC LIFE STYLE- AND- A GORGEOUS JUST UPDATED SINGLE STORY HOME WITH WOOD LIKE LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT- FRESHLY PAINTED LIGHT GREY WALLS WITH WHITE TRIM -IMPRESSIVE BRICK FIREPLACE- VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM-ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - NEWER APPLIANCES -INCLUDES RFRIGRATOR- WASHER - DRYER -MASTER FEATURES SLIDING DOORS TO ENCLOSED PATIO -GRANITE INSTALLED IN ALL BATHS -
MASTER HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS -DUAL CLOSETS AND UPDATED SHOWER WITH SEAMLESS GLASS- VERY CLOSE TO 75 & 10 MIN TO 190 AND 121. SHOPPING IS CLOSE BY - EXCELLENT PLANO SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

