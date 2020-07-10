2013 Lake Side Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

COUNTRY CLUB LIVING -POOL-TENNIS-VOLLEYBALL-CLUB HOUSE-PLAYGROUND -SMALL LAKE WITH DUCKS -

AN IDYLLIC LIFE STYLE- AND- A GORGEOUS JUST UPDATED SINGLE STORY HOME WITH WOOD LIKE LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT- FRESHLY PAINTED LIGHT GREY WALLS WITH WHITE TRIM -IMPRESSIVE BRICK FIREPLACE- VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM-ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - NEWER APPLIANCES -INCLUDES RFRIGRATOR- WASHER - DRYER -MASTER FEATURES SLIDING DOORS TO ENCLOSED PATIO -GRANITE INSTALLED IN ALL BATHS -

MASTER HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS -DUAL CLOSETS AND UPDATED SHOWER WITH SEAMLESS GLASS- VERY CLOSE TO 75 & 10 MIN TO 190 AND 121. SHOPPING IS CLOSE BY - EXCELLENT PLANO SCHOOLS