2013 Lake Side Lane

COUNTRY CLUB LIVING -POOL-TENNIS-VOLLEYBALL-CLUB HOUSE-PLAYGROUND -SMALL LAKE WITH DUCKS - AN IDYLLIC LIFE STYLE- AND- A GORGEOUS JUST UPDATED SINGLE STORY HOME WITH WOOD LIKE LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT- FRESHLY PAINTED LIGHT GREY WALLS WITH WHITE TRIM -IMPRESSIVE BRICK FIREPLACE- VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM-ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - NEWER APPLIANCES -INCLUDES RFRIGRATOR- WASHER - DRYER -MASTER FEATURES SLIDING DOORS TO ENCLOSED PATIO -GRANITE INSTALLED IN ALL BATHS - MASTER HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS -DUAL CLOSETS AND UPDATED SHOWER WITH SEAMLESS GLASS- VERY CLOSE TO 75 & 10 MIN TO 190 AND 121. SHOPPING IS CLOSE BY - EXCELLENT PLANO SCHOOLS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
