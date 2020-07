Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home located in central Plano between Custer and Independence with Elementary, Middle and Senior High Schools just around the corner. Home features nice size den with fireplace, right of the kitchen. Nice size yard. This home is ready for move in. $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.