1965 Bachman Court

fully updated 3 beds 2 and half bath house in central Plano! kitchen and large living are on first floor. all 3 bedrooms are on second floor. house is move in ready. come to check this one out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
