1965 Bachman Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:49 AM

1965 Bachman Court

Location

1965 Bachman Court, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fully updated 3 beds 2 and half bath house in central Plano! kitchen and large living are on first floor. all 3 bedrooms are on second floor. house is move in ready. come to check this one out before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Bachman Court have any available units?
1965 Bachman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1965 Bachman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Bachman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Bachman Court pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Bachman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1965 Bachman Court offer parking?
No, 1965 Bachman Court does not offer parking.
Does 1965 Bachman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Bachman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Bachman Court have a pool?
No, 1965 Bachman Court does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Bachman Court have accessible units?
No, 1965 Bachman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Bachman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Bachman Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Bachman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Bachman Court does not have units with air conditioning.

