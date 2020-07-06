All apartments in Plano
1929 Templehill Drive

1929 Templehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Templehill Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL END OF FEB. DO NOT walk property without a realtor. Looking for a move in ready updated home in sought after Plano ISD. This versatile home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, relaxing pool and a 2 car garage that could also be used as an additional 400 sq ft workshop or hobby room with extensive cabinetry and built-ins. The interior has had extensive updating including carpet, wood floors, quartz countertops, full interior paint, updated tile in the baths, foundation work and so much more. The bedrooms are split in layout with the master separate from the secondary bedrooms. The exterior is low maintenance with a large side patio for entertaining in addition to the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Templehill Drive have any available units?
1929 Templehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Templehill Drive have?
Some of 1929 Templehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Templehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Templehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Templehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Templehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1929 Templehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1929 Templehill Drive offers parking.
Does 1929 Templehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Templehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Templehill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1929 Templehill Drive has a pool.
Does 1929 Templehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1929 Templehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Templehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Templehill Drive has units with dishwashers.

