1929 Templehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL END OF FEB. DO NOT walk property without a realtor. Looking for a move in ready updated home in sought after Plano ISD. This versatile home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, relaxing pool and a 2 car garage that could also be used as an additional 400 sq ft workshop or hobby room with extensive cabinetry and built-ins. The interior has had extensive updating including carpet, wood floors, quartz countertops, full interior paint, updated tile in the baths, foundation work and so much more. The bedrooms are split in layout with the master separate from the secondary bedrooms. The exterior is low maintenance with a large side patio for entertaining in addition to the pool.