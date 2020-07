Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Location, Location, LOCATION! Beautiful Corner Lot home with DIVING pool, 2 Master Suites, Like NEW Carpet, Kitchen has marble counter tops, stylish backsplash, ISLAND,Like New Stainless Steel Refrigerator and New dishwasher too! Huge Game Room! A MUST SEE! Tenants will maintain pool and yard with agreed upon contractors. Please submit TAR Lease Application for all adults 18 and older, as well as proof of income, copy of DL, and application fee per adult.