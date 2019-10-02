1844 Stockton Trail

Nice 4-2-2 home with open floor plan. Granite counter in kitchen. Tile floor with brick fireplace at living area. Good size room with ceiling fans. Walk-in closets, full size utility area, fenced backyard. Close to school.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
