Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:17 PM

1844 Stockton Trail

1844 Stockton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Stockton Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4-2-2 home with open floor plan. Granite counter in kitchen. Tile floor with brick fireplace at living area. Good size room with ceiling fans. Walk-in closets, full size utility area, fenced backyard. Close to school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Stockton Trail have any available units?
1844 Stockton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 Stockton Trail have?
Some of 1844 Stockton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Stockton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Stockton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Stockton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Stockton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1844 Stockton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Stockton Trail offers parking.
Does 1844 Stockton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Stockton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Stockton Trail have a pool?
No, 1844 Stockton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Stockton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1844 Stockton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Stockton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 Stockton Trail has units with dishwashers.

