Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Simply the best on the block! Totally updated with frieze carpeting, new bathrooms, paint ceiling to baseboard, painted cabinets, light fixtures, hardware, flooring, blinds, granite counters kitchen and baths, HVAC, Electrical & much more! No need to preview and move in ready! We do all paperwork. Certified funds for app, deposit and first months rent. $50 app over 18 yrs.