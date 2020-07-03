1700 Montana Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautiful home with a pool is a rarity in Plano. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.Baths have been updated as well as the modern kitchen. Granite counters and white cabinets and stainless appliances. All windows have new 2 inch blinds. This is a great entertaining house, dining room has a large wet bar with wine storage and granite counters. The pool offers lots of summertime entertainment for family and friends. Pool Care is included. House has a lot of natural light from the big windows. Ideal location is close to PISD schools shopping and dining. Also 10 min to I 75.