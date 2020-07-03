All apartments in Plano
Location

1700 Montana Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
This beautiful home with a pool is a rarity in Plano. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.Baths have been updated as well as the modern kitchen. Granite counters and white cabinets and stainless appliances. All windows have new 2 inch blinds. This is a great entertaining house, dining room has a large wet bar with wine storage and granite counters. The pool offers lots of summertime entertainment for family and friends. Pool Care is included. House has a lot of natural light from the big windows. Ideal location is close to PISD schools shopping and dining. Also 10 min to I 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Montana Trail have any available units?
1700 Montana Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Montana Trail have?
Some of 1700 Montana Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Montana Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Montana Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Montana Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Montana Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1700 Montana Trail offer parking?
No, 1700 Montana Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Montana Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Montana Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Montana Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Montana Trail has a pool.
Does 1700 Montana Trail have accessible units?
No, 1700 Montana Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Montana Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Montana Trail has units with dishwashers.

