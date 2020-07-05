Amenities

1629 Old Course Dr Available 03/01/20 Beautiful home on Glen Eagles Golf Course! - Gorgeous 2 story home in Fairways of Glen Eagles, golf course lot on the 4th tee of Kings Course. Stunning updates with beautiful wood floors, custom chefs kitchen with large center island open to family room with views of the backyard paradise and golf course. Large master suite with updated bath and large walk in closets. You can relax on the cold winter nights in the media room! Private balcony overlooking the 4th tee box of the Kings course. East to maintain backyard with artificial turf, oversized patio with built in grill, beautiful swimming pool. Perfect for outdoor entertaining. Pool maintenance included. A must see! Call to view today! *Case by Case on pets* *Trampoline will be removed*



