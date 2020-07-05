All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:03 AM

1629 Old Course Dr

1629 Old Course Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Old Course Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
media room
1629 Old Course Dr Available 03/01/20 Beautiful home on Glen Eagles Golf Course! - Gorgeous 2 story home in Fairways of Glen Eagles, golf course lot on the 4th tee of Kings Course. Stunning updates with beautiful wood floors, custom chefs kitchen with large center island open to family room with views of the backyard paradise and golf course. Large master suite with updated bath and large walk in closets. You can relax on the cold winter nights in the media room! Private balcony overlooking the 4th tee box of the Kings course. East to maintain backyard with artificial turf, oversized patio with built in grill, beautiful swimming pool. Perfect for outdoor entertaining. Pool maintenance included. A must see! Call to view today! *Case by Case on pets* *Trampoline will be removed*

(RLNE5505210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Old Course Dr have any available units?
1629 Old Course Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Old Course Dr have?
Some of 1629 Old Course Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Old Course Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Old Course Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Old Course Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 Old Course Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1629 Old Course Dr offer parking?
No, 1629 Old Course Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1629 Old Course Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Old Course Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Old Course Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1629 Old Course Dr has a pool.
Does 1629 Old Course Dr have accessible units?
No, 1629 Old Course Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Old Course Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Old Course Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

