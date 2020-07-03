All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 24 2020

1528 Estrella Drive

1528 Estrella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Estrella Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home rests on an over sized corner lot with mature trees. The home showcases four spacious bedrooms, two and half baths, large living with fire place, formal dining, 2nd living with wet bar Luxurious master bath with garden tub, separate vanities, his and her walk in closets. Kitchen is light and bright with lots of cabinetry, Granite counter top, lots of counter space ideal for cooking. Fresh neutral paint tones throughout this delightful home. Covered patio overlooks gorgeous views of landscaped backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Estrella Drive have any available units?
1528 Estrella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Estrella Drive have?
Some of 1528 Estrella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Estrella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Estrella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Estrella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Estrella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1528 Estrella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Estrella Drive offers parking.
Does 1528 Estrella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Estrella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Estrella Drive have a pool?
No, 1528 Estrella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Estrella Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Estrella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Estrella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Estrella Drive has units with dishwashers.

