1528 Estrella Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home rests on an over sized corner lot with mature trees. The home showcases four spacious bedrooms, two and half baths, large living with fire place, formal dining, 2nd living with wet bar Luxurious master bath with garden tub, separate vanities, his and her walk in closets. Kitchen is light and bright with lots of cabinetry, Granite counter top, lots of counter space ideal for cooking. Fresh neutral paint tones throughout this delightful home. Covered patio overlooks gorgeous views of landscaped backyard.