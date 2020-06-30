1523 Canadian Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Superb 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in West Plano. Large living and dining with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate floors. Great kitchen with Island open to family room with fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet. All bedrooms are a good size. Great backyard with covered porch perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage with alley access. Pets are case by case.