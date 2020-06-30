All apartments in Plano
1523 Canadian Trail

1523 Canadian Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Canadian Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Superb 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in West Plano. Large living and dining with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate floors. Great kitchen with Island open to family room with fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet. All bedrooms are a good size. Great backyard with covered porch perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage with alley access. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Canadian Trail have any available units?
1523 Canadian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Canadian Trail have?
Some of 1523 Canadian Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Canadian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Canadian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Canadian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Canadian Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Canadian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Canadian Trail offers parking.
Does 1523 Canadian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Canadian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Canadian Trail have a pool?
No, 1523 Canadian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Canadian Trail have accessible units?
No, 1523 Canadian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Canadian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Canadian Trail has units with dishwashers.

