1521 Windy Meadow Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Beautifully updated 1-story, 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Plano ISD. Sits on a huge corner lot. Home features new flooring through the entire house. Inviting floor plan that's perfect for entertaining inside and outside. Kitchen has built in microwave, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Over-sized kitchen windows overlook the swimming pool in the large back yard, providing plenty of room for more activities. Walking distance from a park and jogging trail. Pool Service included in monthly rent! Location Location Location!