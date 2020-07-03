All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

1521 Windy Meadow Drive

1521 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Windy Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated 1-story, 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Plano ISD. Sits on a huge corner lot. Home features new flooring through the entire house. Inviting floor plan that's perfect for entertaining inside and outside. Kitchen has built in microwave, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Over-sized kitchen windows overlook the swimming pool in the large back yard, providing plenty of room for more activities. Walking distance from a park and jogging trail. Pool Service included in monthly rent! Location Location Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive have any available units?
1521 Windy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1521 Windy Meadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Windy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Windy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Windy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Windy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1521 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1521 Windy Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Windy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Windy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Windy Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

