Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1518 Windy Meadow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1518 Windy Meadow Drive

1518 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Windy Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO CARPETS! Awesome location! Huge outdoor covered patio! Newer roof, newer appliances, and newer tile, laminate woods, newer fence and remodeled baths! Awesome floorplan and 2 eating areas and living areas with lots of closets space. Open floor plan with huge kitchen and cozy family room with fireplace and specialty lighting. Wall of windows to nice shaded backyard with large covered patio with 2 outdoor ceiling fans. Private master suite with large walk-in and 2 secondary bedrooms with nice closets too. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive have any available units?
1518 Windy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1518 Windy Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Windy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Windy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Windy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Windy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Windy Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1518 Windy Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1518 Windy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Windy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Windy Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

