Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:21 PM

1516 Lorraine Drive

Location

1516 Lorraine Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Great floorplan with second living or dining. Very retro kitchen. Great living back in the day. Sliding window from the kitchen to the back yard. Split bedrooms with 2 baths. Newer Carpet in living areas. Interior paint in 2018 and exterior paint October 2013. Large yard with new back patio. Updated carpet recently installed. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Walk to downtown Plano and restaurants and the rail line.Close to schools. All people inquiring to verify all measurements, schools and other features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Lorraine Drive have any available units?
1516 Lorraine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Lorraine Drive have?
Some of 1516 Lorraine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Lorraine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Lorraine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Lorraine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Lorraine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1516 Lorraine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Lorraine Drive offers parking.
Does 1516 Lorraine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Lorraine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Lorraine Drive have a pool?
No, 1516 Lorraine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Lorraine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 Lorraine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Lorraine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Lorraine Drive has units with dishwashers.

