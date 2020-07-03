All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1505 Endicott Drive

1505 Endicott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Endicott Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect home in the center of Plano. Fresh Paint, new carpet and perfect for entertaining, Formal dining, 2 living areas, plus a fourth bedroom, or study with a full bath on first floor. Kitchen with a lot of storage, master with sitting area, two walk in closets, double vanity, sep tub, shower. Plantation shutters, & blinds, crown mouldings, tall ceilings, very open, and bright, floored attic space, security, sprinkler system, short walk to elem & middle schools. Nice backyard with deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Endicott Drive have any available units?
1505 Endicott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Endicott Drive have?
Some of 1505 Endicott Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Endicott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Endicott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Endicott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Endicott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1505 Endicott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Endicott Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Endicott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Endicott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Endicott Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Endicott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Endicott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Endicott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Endicott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Endicott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

