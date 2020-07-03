1505 Endicott Drive

Amenities

Perfect home in the center of Plano. Fresh Paint, new carpet and perfect for entertaining, Formal dining, 2 living areas, plus a fourth bedroom, or study with a full bath on first floor. Kitchen with a lot of storage, master with sitting area, two walk in closets, double vanity, sep tub, shower. Plantation shutters, & blinds, crown mouldings, tall ceilings, very open, and bright, floored attic space, security, sprinkler system, short walk to elem & middle schools. Nice backyard with deck.