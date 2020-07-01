All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
1436 Greenfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1436 Greenfield Drive

1436 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Greenfield Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated one-story home located across the street from Hoblizelle Park. Six-month lease only. Very well maintained and ready for move-in. Versatile floorplan with large living areas and good size bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite tops, abundant crisp white cabinetry, SS appliances, ceramic tile flooring opens to spacious family room with fireplace. Large master suite with two closets. Grand remodeled bath with seamless glass shower, updated fixtures & hardware. Oversized utility room. Fenced backyard and covered patio. Great location close to schools and major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
1436 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 1436 Greenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Greenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1436 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Greenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1436 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1436 Greenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1436 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Greenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

