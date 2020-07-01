1436 Greenfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated one-story home located across the street from Hoblizelle Park. Six-month lease only. Very well maintained and ready for move-in. Versatile floorplan with large living areas and good size bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite tops, abundant crisp white cabinetry, SS appliances, ceramic tile flooring opens to spacious family room with fireplace. Large master suite with two closets. Grand remodeled bath with seamless glass shower, updated fixtures & hardware. Oversized utility room. Fenced backyard and covered patio. Great location close to schools and major roadways.