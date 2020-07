Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Lovely spacious & open 4 bedroom one story home. Recently updated. Ceramic tile & wood floors throughout. Granite in kitchen, bathrooms & wet bar. Double sinks in both bathrooms. Master bath has a tub with separate shower & walk-in closet. Wonderful sunroom has heat & air. Two living areas & two dining areas. Separate laundry room. Tree shaded yard. One dog under 25 lbs with refundable pet deposit. No cats, please.