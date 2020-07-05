1324 Shamrock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Opportunity To Lease This Beautifully Renovated, One Story Jewel Located In The Coveted 'Old Shepard Place' Community! Served By Exemplary Plano ISD! Very Open Floor Plan Adorned With Plantation Shutters, New Wood Grain Floor Tile, 2 Inch Blinds & Unique Fixtures! Living Room Features Cozy Glazed Brick FP With Gas Logs! Chef's Dream Kitchen Boasts 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, GE SS Appliances, French Door Refrigerator, Farmhouse Stainless Sink & Gorgeous White Quartz Countertops! Kitchen Flows Into The Breakfast Area which Features Wine Rack With Floating Shelves! Second Living Area Has Many Optional Uses! Private Master Retreat With Fabulous Bath! LED Can Fixtures*RING Doorbell & NEST Thermostats*Free Yard Care!