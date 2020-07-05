All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:18 AM

1324 Shamrock Lane

1324 Shamrock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Shamrock Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity To Lease This Beautifully Renovated, One Story Jewel Located In The Coveted 'Old Shepard Place' Community! Served By Exemplary Plano ISD! Very Open Floor Plan Adorned With Plantation Shutters, New Wood Grain Floor Tile, 2 Inch Blinds & Unique Fixtures! Living Room Features Cozy Glazed Brick FP With Gas Logs! Chef's Dream Kitchen Boasts 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, GE SS Appliances, French Door Refrigerator, Farmhouse Stainless Sink & Gorgeous White Quartz Countertops! Kitchen Flows Into The Breakfast Area which Features Wine Rack With Floating Shelves! Second Living Area Has Many Optional Uses! Private Master Retreat With Fabulous Bath! LED Can Fixtures*RING Doorbell & NEST Thermostats*Free Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Shamrock Lane have any available units?
1324 Shamrock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Shamrock Lane have?
Some of 1324 Shamrock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Shamrock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Shamrock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Shamrock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Shamrock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1324 Shamrock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Shamrock Lane offers parking.
Does 1324 Shamrock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Shamrock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Shamrock Lane have a pool?
No, 1324 Shamrock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Shamrock Lane have accessible units?
No, 1324 Shamrock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Shamrock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Shamrock Lane has units with dishwashers.

