1316 Glyndon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This charming one story house with newly installed wood flooring throughout the bedrooms and hallways make the house even more cozy and comfortable! Kitchen with granite counter tops overseeing the back yard, Split bedrooms provide extra privacy, Linen closets, and shelves in every bedroom. Large sized backyard with a storage room. Convenient location near Hwy 75 for shopping and going places. Wagon Wheel Park is only a couple of blocks away. This is the ideal house for you and your family. It must see!