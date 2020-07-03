All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

1316 Glyndon Drive

Location

1316 Glyndon Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming one story house with newly installed wood flooring throughout the bedrooms and hallways make the house even more cozy and comfortable! Kitchen with granite counter tops overseeing the back yard, Split bedrooms provide extra privacy, Linen closets, and shelves in every bedroom. Large sized backyard with a storage room. Convenient location near Hwy 75 for shopping and going places. Wagon Wheel Park is only a couple of blocks away. This is the ideal house for you and your family. It must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Glyndon Drive have any available units?
1316 Glyndon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Glyndon Drive have?
Some of 1316 Glyndon Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Glyndon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Glyndon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Glyndon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Glyndon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1316 Glyndon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Glyndon Drive offers parking.
Does 1316 Glyndon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Glyndon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Glyndon Drive have a pool?
No, 1316 Glyndon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Glyndon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 Glyndon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Glyndon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Glyndon Drive has units with dishwashers.

