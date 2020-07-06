1305 Northridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Conveniently located near Collin Creek Mall. Lovely updated house with 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Tiled entry opens to the family room with a ceiling fan. Kitchen with tiled flooring and opens to dining area. Large back yard. Easy access to 190 & 75.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.