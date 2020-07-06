All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1305 Northridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1305 Northridge Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:12 PM

1305 Northridge Drive

1305 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1305 Northridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Conveniently located near Collin Creek Mall. Lovely updated house with 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Tiled entry opens to the family room with a ceiling fan. Kitchen with tiled flooring and opens to dining area. Large back yard. Easy access to 190 & 75.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Northridge Drive have any available units?
1305 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 1305 Northridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Northridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1305 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Northridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District