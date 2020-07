Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely convenient location, close to 190 and 75. Nicely kept 2 story duplex with detached over sized 2 car garage and covered balcony. Loaded with upgrades like laminate hardwood floor throughout the house , granite kitchen counter, microwave vent out. Home comes with fridge. Close to all the development near State Farm.