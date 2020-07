Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Well maintained home with the most desirable floor plan and 15-K in upgrades. Upgraded Ceramic tile & gorgeous Lwood floors throughout. Large living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Extra large bedroom in front! Covered patio is an extra bonus room. Great outdoor living area with a large deck for your entertaining pleasure! Great location, Minutes to schools, park, playground, jogging trails, and HW Y 75.