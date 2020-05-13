All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1204 Middle Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1204 Middle Cove Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

1204 Middle Cove Drive

1204 Middle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1204 Middle Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION! Close to HWY 75 and PGBT. Find your one story home in Plano's great neighborhood and amazing schools of Plano ISD! NOW UPGRADED TO ALL NEW ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING,FORMAL DINING AND STUDY AREAS!(Pics show carpet) Spacious floor plan offering open concept living room with cozy fireplace and A Frame vaulted ceiling with wood beams. Functional kitchen open to living room area. Kitchen window looks out to big backyard with bar-counter attached for outdoor entertaining under covered patio. Separate formal dining room accessible from kitchen. It also has a big size Home Office or Study with french doors by the entrance. Your chance to have much more space indoors & outdoors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Middle Cove Drive have any available units?
1204 Middle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Middle Cove Drive have?
Some of 1204 Middle Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Middle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Middle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Middle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Middle Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1204 Middle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Middle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Middle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Middle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Middle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 Middle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Middle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Middle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Middle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Middle Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District