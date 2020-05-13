1204 Middle Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION! Close to HWY 75 and PGBT. Find your one story home in Plano's great neighborhood and amazing schools of Plano ISD! NOW UPGRADED TO ALL NEW ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING,FORMAL DINING AND STUDY AREAS!(Pics show carpet) Spacious floor plan offering open concept living room with cozy fireplace and A Frame vaulted ceiling with wood beams. Functional kitchen open to living room area. Kitchen window looks out to big backyard with bar-counter attached for outdoor entertaining under covered patio. Separate formal dining room accessible from kitchen. It also has a big size Home Office or Study with french doors by the entrance. Your chance to have much more space indoors & outdoors!