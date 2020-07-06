1121 Desco Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Get settled before the New Year! Pool home in Plano is ready for lease. Well-maintained, one-story, corner lot home is unfurnished, clean, bright, and move-in ready. Kitchen has stainless appliances including a refrigerator, plus a washer and a dryer in the utility room. Pets are case by case (non-refundable pet deposit); NO cats. One of the four bedrooms has its own patio. Another bedroom is separate from the rest and next to a full bath, a little privacy for visitors or a family member. All bedrooms and dining room have been recently painted white. Bedrooms have blinds. No carpet. Shepard, Wilson, the Liberty Recreation Center are located less than .5 miles away.