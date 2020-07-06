All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Desco Drive

1121 Desco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Desco Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Get settled before the New Year! Pool home in Plano is ready for lease. Well-maintained, one-story, corner lot home is unfurnished, clean, bright, and move-in ready. Kitchen has stainless appliances including a refrigerator, plus a washer and a dryer in the utility room. Pets are case by case (non-refundable pet deposit); NO cats. One of the four bedrooms has its own patio. Another bedroom is separate from the rest and next to a full bath, a little privacy for visitors or a family member. All bedrooms and dining room have been recently painted white. Bedrooms have blinds. No carpet. Shepard, Wilson, the Liberty Recreation Center are located less than .5 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Desco Drive have any available units?
1121 Desco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Desco Drive have?
Some of 1121 Desco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Desco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Desco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Desco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Desco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Desco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Desco Drive offers parking.
Does 1121 Desco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Desco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Desco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Desco Drive has a pool.
Does 1121 Desco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Desco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Desco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Desco Drive has units with dishwashers.

