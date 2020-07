Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home in Plano in desired school district. 2 skylights lets in plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen opens up to breakfast area and two living areas (or one living and one formal dining, study, etc.) Great for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings throughout, crown molding in master bedroom. Double large closets in master bath with double sinks. Conveniently located closed to 75, Dart rail station and George Bush. Quick 5 minute walk to Chihsolm Trail and parks.