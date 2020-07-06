All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:22 AM

1102 Brentwood Dr

1102 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Brentwood Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled single-family home for rent in Plano. It has 4 good size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living and dining area‘s and a 2 car garage. Everything in the house is completely new including:

⁃ bathrooms
⁃ kitchen
⁃ plumbing
⁃ electrical
⁃ windows
⁃ interior and exterior doors
⁃ floors
⁃ irrigation
⁃ fence
⁃ and more...

The house is steps away from Seigler Elementary School. Great neighborhood and yard. Rent is $1995 per month with a $1995 security deposit. No pets please. The address is 1102 Brentwood Dr., Plano 75075. If you are interested please respond to dansheko@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Brentwood Dr have any available units?
1102 Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 1102 Brentwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Brentwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Brentwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Brentwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1102 Brentwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Brentwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1102 Brentwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Brentwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Brentwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1102 Brentwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Brentwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1102 Brentwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Brentwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Brentwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

