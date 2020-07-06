Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled single-family home for rent in Plano. It has 4 good size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living and dining area‘s and a 2 car garage. Everything in the house is completely new including:



⁃ bathrooms

⁃ kitchen

⁃ plumbing

⁃ electrical

⁃ windows

⁃ interior and exterior doors

⁃ floors

⁃ irrigation

⁃ fence

⁃ and more...



The house is steps away from Seigler Elementary School. Great neighborhood and yard. Rent is $1995 per month with a $1995 security deposit. No pets please. The address is 1102 Brentwood Dr., Plano 75075. If you are interested please respond to dansheko@gmail.com