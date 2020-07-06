Amenities
Beautifully remodeled single-family home for rent in Plano. It has 4 good size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living and dining area‘s and a 2 car garage. Everything in the house is completely new including:
⁃ bathrooms
⁃ kitchen
⁃ plumbing
⁃ electrical
⁃ windows
⁃ interior and exterior doors
⁃ floors
⁃ irrigation
⁃ fence
⁃ and more...
The house is steps away from Seigler Elementary School. Great neighborhood and yard. Rent is $1995 per month with a $1995 security deposit. No pets please. The address is 1102 Brentwood Dr., Plano 75075. If you are interested please respond to dansheko@gmail.com