Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 1-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, situated on a cul-de-sac by the Wagon Wheel Park and Blue Bonnet Trail. Open floor plan with inviting living area open to kitchen and dining. Newly upgraded bathrooms and new carpet in bedrooms. Lots of cabinets and draws in kitchen. 4th bedrooms with built-in cabinets can be used as an office. Outside the kitchen and living area is a covered patio, with mature tree providing shade, best for entertainment and family relaxation.