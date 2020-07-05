All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1028 Ridgefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1028 Ridgefield Drive
Last updated March 24 2019 at 12:32 AM

1028 Ridgefield Drive

1028 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1028 Ridgefield Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one story 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage family home has both bathrooms upgraded. Located 11 miles from the 5 Billion Dollar Corridor of Frisco, it is convenient to new jobs, close proximity to a shopping mall, elementary school, restaurants, and close to highways that get you anywhere in DFW conveniently. As a lessee, you will enjoy a home with an enclosed, rear patio, nice sized shaded fenced back yard that sports a separately fenced garden area. It features a skylight & new flooring in the living room, lots of shelves, a nook for bills processing, a roof that was replaced recently, garage opener, alarm, & fresh interior paint. This is a hidden jewel in a mature neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
1028 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Ridgefield Drive have?
Some of 1028 Ridgefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1028 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Ridgefield Drive offers parking.
Does 1028 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 1028 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Ridgefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District