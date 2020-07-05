1028 Ridgefield Drive

Amenities

This one story 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage family home has both bathrooms upgraded. Located 11 miles from the 5 Billion Dollar Corridor of Frisco, it is convenient to new jobs, close proximity to a shopping mall, elementary school, restaurants, and close to highways that get you anywhere in DFW conveniently. As a lessee, you will enjoy a home with an enclosed, rear patio, nice sized shaded fenced back yard that sports a separately fenced garden area. It features a skylight & new flooring in the living room, lots of shelves, a nook for bills processing, a roof that was replaced recently, garage opener, alarm, & fresh interior paint. This is a hidden jewel in a mature neighborhood.