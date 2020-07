Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated playground oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Large corner lot! Conveniently located close to elementary and middle schools. Features a large living room, kitchen, and dining area. Refrigerator included and has a large fenced yard with storage shed. 4th bedroom has builtins and would make for a great office space. Newly renovated playgrounds and parks with flowing creeks suitable for fishing, watching the ducks, and enjoying paved walking and bike paths.