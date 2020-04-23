All apartments in Plano
1005 Clinton Drive
1005 Clinton Drive

1005 Clinton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Clinton Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,153 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Formal living and dining rooms. Cute kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space! Living room with gorgeous stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling. All bathrooms with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Master bath with walk in shower and garden tub! Big backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Clinton Drive have any available units?
1005 Clinton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Clinton Drive have?
Some of 1005 Clinton Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Clinton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Clinton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Clinton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Clinton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Clinton Drive offer parking?
No, 1005 Clinton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Clinton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Clinton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Clinton Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Clinton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Clinton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Clinton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Clinton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Clinton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

