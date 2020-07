Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming & Spacious with two generous sized bedrooms, each with it's own private bathroom and plenty of closet space. Living area with high ceiling. Kitchen has quartz countertops and stone backsplash. Oversized laundry room with lots of storage. Open patio with a small yard and backs to greenbelt. HOA maintains front yard, tenant maintains back. No cats. One dog under 25 lbs. considered