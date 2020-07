Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, low maintenance townhome conveniently located in Plano and within the Frisco ISD. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Ceiling fans throughout. HOA includes a community pool and greenways. This home is in great shape and ready for you to move in!