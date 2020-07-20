1206 Canyon Maple Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

NEW Lower Lease Price! Fantastic home with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and a large game room. The kitchen opens to the main living space and features a gas cooktop, Corian counter tops, and built-in microwave and oven. The main living and dining rooms have hand scraped wood flooring & plenty of windows to allow in natural light. The master has an on-suite bath with separate tub and shower. The covered rear patio and large yard make it great for entertaining. Located close to shopping and major employers.