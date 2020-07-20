All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
1206 Canyon Maple Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1206 Canyon Maple Road

1206 Canyon Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Canyon Maple Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Swenson Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
NEW Lower Lease Price! Fantastic home with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and a large game room. The kitchen opens to the main living space and features a gas cooktop, Corian counter tops, and built-in microwave and oven. The main living and dining rooms have hand scraped wood flooring & plenty of windows to allow in natural light. The master has an on-suite bath with separate tub and shower. The covered rear patio and large yard make it great for entertaining. Located close to shopping and major employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have any available units?
1206 Canyon Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have?
Some of 1206 Canyon Maple Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Canyon Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Canyon Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Canyon Maple Road pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Canyon Maple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Canyon Maple Road offers parking.
Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Canyon Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have a pool?
No, 1206 Canyon Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 1206 Canyon Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Canyon Maple Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Canyon Maple Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Canyon Maple Road does not have units with air conditioning.
