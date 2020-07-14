All apartments in Pflugerville
Legacy Rental Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Legacy Rental Homes

1108 Legacy Drive · (512) 772-5636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1203ASP · Avail. Sep 6

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Unit 1112ASP · Avail. Aug 12

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Unit 1114WAR · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1529 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Rental Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
From the moment you arrive at Legacy, you’ll feel like you’ve come home. Open floor plans with soaring ceilings, private backyards and kitchens equipped with stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplashes make our spacious rental homes perfect for hosting gatherings with friends or your ideal private retreat. Surrounded by mature landscaping with enviable community amenities and a team dedicated to providing quick and excellent service, Legacy has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Attached 2 car garage and driveway: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy Rental Homes have any available units?
Legacy Rental Homes has 6 units available starting at $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Legacy Rental Homes have?
Some of Legacy Rental Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy Rental Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy Rental Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy Rental Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy Rental Homes is pet friendly.
Does Legacy Rental Homes offer parking?
Yes, Legacy Rental Homes offers parking.
Does Legacy Rental Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy Rental Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy Rental Homes have a pool?
Yes, Legacy Rental Homes has a pool.
Does Legacy Rental Homes have accessible units?
No, Legacy Rental Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy Rental Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy Rental Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy Rental Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy Rental Homes has units with air conditioning.
