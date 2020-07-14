Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Rental Homes.
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
From the moment you arrive at Legacy, you’ll feel like you’ve come home. Open floor plans with soaring ceilings, private backyards and kitchens equipped with stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplashes make our spacious rental homes perfect for hosting gatherings with friends or your ideal private retreat. Surrounded by mature landscaping with enviable community amenities and a team dedicated to providing quick and excellent service, Legacy has it all.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Attached 2 car garage and driveway: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
