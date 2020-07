Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access internet cafe package receiving

Welcome to your new home at Century Stone Hill North Apartments. With thoughtful amenities, luxurious interiors, and a collection of thirty unique floor plans to choose from, our apartments in Pflugerville, TX, offer the perfect blend between city life and suburban comfort. Discover more about our community and come by for a visit. We’re pet-friendly, too!



You’ll find everything you need inside our one, two, three, and four-bedroom layouts, including generous living spaces and stylish designs. Don’t shy away from our community features, either—cool off during hot summer days in our resort-style pool or take in the lush surroundings. Sunbathe on the tanning deck or save time and head on over to our private tanning facility. When you need to get some work done, we’ve prepared a business center with Wi-Fi access where you can focus without any distractions. You won’t skimp out on any fun either with a game room and billiards table at your disposal. As for outdoor recreation, the picnic a