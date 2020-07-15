/
studio apartments
40 Studio Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX
46 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
20 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,539
1346 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Results within 5 miles of Pflugerville
18 Units Available
Chandlere Crossing
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,089
558 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
18 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
590 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
39 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Results within 10 miles of Pflugerville
39 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
574 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
72 Units Available
North Burnet
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
417 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
322 Units Available
Round Rock Glen
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$965
507 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
176 Units Available
Crestview
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,288
534 sqft
The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair.
178 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,101
546 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
53 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$774
441 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
46 Units Available
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
599 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Design finishes, elegant interior features and world-class amenities situated on 14 acres with impressive canal. Water features, pool, car charging and more at this pet-friendly community.
58 Units Available
North Burnet
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,151
531 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
57 Units Available
North Burnet
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
546 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
52 Units Available
North Burnet
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,495
468 sqft
Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living.
216 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
506 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
178 Units Available
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,115
621 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
116 Units Available
Triangle State
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
35 Units Available
North Shoal Creek
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$906
400 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
36 Units Available
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
42 Units Available
North Burnet
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,122
583 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
36 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,459
632 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
20 Units Available
North Burnet
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,268
581 sqft
With design-forward interiors and amenity spaces reminiscent of boutique-style hotels, Flatiron Domain serves as a haven for foodies, the fashion-literate, socialites, and connoisseurs of fine living.
